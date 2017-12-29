Mumbai fire tragedy finds mention in Parliament

The fire tragedy at a restaurant in Mumbai's Kamla Mills compound that claimed the lives of 14 people, found mention in both Houses of Parliament on Friday. Members raised the issue during Zero Hour discussions.

In Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Mumbai North East Kirit Somaiya was the first to raise the issue. Claiming that the complex had been constructed flouting norms, he went on to say Mumbai witnessed many such tragedies this year.

Arvind Sawant, the Mumbai South MP, too raised the issue and asked for an impartial probe into the tragedy.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Rajani Patel raised the issue. She wanted to know if the Mumbai Corporation undertakes any security checks before granting licences to pubs, eateries, and restaurants. Seeking a thorough probe, Husain Dalwai of NCP claimed the fire extinguishers in the pub were not working.