Mumbai fire tragedy finds mention in Parliament

The fire tragedy at a restaurant in Mumbai's Kamla Mills compound that claimed the lives of 14 people, found mention in both Houses of Parliament on Friday. Members raised the issue during Zero Hour discussions.
In Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Mumbai North East Kirit Somaiya was the first to raise the issue. Claiming that the complex had been constructed flouting norms, he went on to say Mumbai witnessed many such tragedies this year.
Arvind Sawant, the Mumbai South MP, too raised the issue and asked for an impartial probe into the tragedy.
In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Rajani Patel raised the issue. She wanted to know if the Mumbai Corporation undertakes any security checks before granting licences to pubs, eateries, and restaurants. Seeking a thorough probe, Husain Dalwai of NCP claimed the fire extinguishers in the pub were not working.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor