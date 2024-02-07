ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai cops launch probe as boat from Kuwait arrives at Gateway of India

February 07, 2024 07:02 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - Mumbai

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

PTI

Representational image of Gate of India, Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, February 7, 2024, launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons on board arrived at the Gateway of India, an official said.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu. The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US