Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail: Casting of 970 tonne box girder launched

The first trial run of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora stations was expected to take place by July, 2026

Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh was present on Monday for the launch of the casting of a full span pre-stressed concrete (PSC) box girder to be used for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor, popularly called a 'bullet train'.

She said the first trial run of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora stations was expected to take place by July, 2026.

The casting of the girder was initiated on Monday at a casting yard near Naslipore village here, and it was the second PSC box girder being built for the high speed corridor, said National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the project's implementing agency.

The first such full span girder was constructed in a casting yard in Anand district four days ago, it said in a official release, adding that the box girder of 40 meter span will weigh around 970 tonnes.

The PSC box girder, which will be the heaviest in the construction industry in the country, is being cast as a single piece, that is without any construction joint, with 390 cubic metres of concrete and 42 tonnes of steel, the release informed.

"This is for the first time such a large girder will be cast in the country. I am glad L&T is incorporating locally made material and technology for this. We expect the first trial run of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora stations to take place by July 2026," Ms Jardosh told reporters here.

The NHSRCL release further informed that full span girders were preferred over segmental girders as the launching process of the former was seven times faster, adding that 23 casting yards, on plots ranging from 16 to 93 acres, have been set up along the corridor's alignment.

Meanwhile, in a release, L&T Construction said it had commenced casting full span box girders for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project at Navsari, near Surat, to construct viaducts for the elevated corridor.

Weighing 970 tonnes, these girders are among the heaviest pre-stressed concrete spans in India, the firm said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project is 508 kilometres long, of which 348 km is in Gujarat, 156 km in Maharashtra and 4 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.