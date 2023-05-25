Multiple, back-to-back exams on a single day leave CUET applicants stressed

May 25, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Five days into the commencement of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), aspirant candidates are complaining that as many as seven subjects have been squeezed into their schedule on a single day, which has led to extreme stress.

Bhoomi Goyal, 16, a Delhi University aspirant, will appear for seven exams under the CUET on May 30. Ms. Goyal is one of the nearly 15 lakh candidates from across India appearing for the CUET across 272 cities, which began on May 21 and is being held in multiple phases.

According to the city slip received by Ms. Goyal, she will have to appear for Physical Education, Maths, English, Hindi, General Test, Legal Studies, Agriculture papers on a single day. “This means I will be writing exams from 7 a.m. in the morning to up to 9 p.m. in the evening. How is this humanly possible,” Ms. Goyal told The Hindu.

Incessant delays in supplying city slips and admit cards to students have also left them high and dry. “While the National Testing Agency [NTA] had promised to give city slips on April 30, they later provided these only on May 14, that too for first phase applicants who were supposed to appear for exams between May 21 and 24. This poses a problem for students who have to plan their travel in advance to appear for exams. One cannot get train tickets easily due to summer holiday season rush,” said Ms. Goyal’s uncle Vipul Anekant.

Health issues

Another aspirant, 18-year-old Nancy, scheduled to appear for six papers, is suffering from health issues and is skeptical about how she will perform in the tests. “My doctor warned me against sitting still for more than an hour because I have spondylitis, and I’m unsure how I’ll be able to sit and write all six papers on that specific day,” said Ms. Nancy.

Anubha Prakash (17), another Delhi University aspirant who will also appear for six papers on one day said, “They should have at least given us a one day break after three papers, so we could study with a calm mind.”

Damini, 18, who appeared for CUET on May 21 at a centre in Sector 62 Noida, said her exams got delayed by at least two hours. “Up to four students fainted due to scorching heat and there were no water supplies or air conditioners,” she alleged.

Nearly 2,65,248 students appeared for CUET-UG in the first phase which was held between May 21 and 24. The exams are being conducted in up to 272 cities and 458 centres. “In 2% centres, nearly 12 out of 450, the exams started later than scheduled due to power fluctuations, students needing to follow staggered entry and so on. In some cases students came late which led to subsequent delay and crowding,” said M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission.