Multilateralism declining, countries look after own interest first: NSA

December 24, 2022 01:11 am | Updated December 23, 2022 11:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delivering a lecture, the NSA added that war was not an option, even as multilateral effectiveness declines in the wake of global uncertainties

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said on December 23, 2022 that countries look after their own interest first as the effectiveness of multilateralism is declining in the wake of global uncertainties.

Delivering the 35th Centenary Endowment Lecture of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the NSA said that war was not an option.

Mr. Doval, who is a former IB chief, also spoke about the challenges to intelligence gathering in the future, including cyber, economic, and biological warfare and artificial intelligence (AI), according to an official present at the event.

The lecture series was started in 1988 during the IB’s centenary year celebration. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah attended the at-home reception at the residence of Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) later in the day.

