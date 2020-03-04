Multilateral naval exercise postponed

NEW DELHI

04 March 2020 03:38 IST

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Navy has decided to postpone the multilateral exercise, Milan 2020, scheduled for later this month off the Visakhapatnam coast, the Navy said in a statement. “No tentative future date has been decided as of now,” a source stated. The venue had been shifted to Visakhapatnam from Andaman and Nicobar due to the increase in the number of invites and for logistical and administrative convenience.

"Milan 2020 had generated enthusiastic response, with Navies around the world having expressed their desire to participate; and in deference to this interest, the Indian Navy looks forward to scheduling the event at a later convenient date," a statement said.

Of the 41 Navies invited for Milan 2020, confirmations have been received from over 30 Navies. In fact, with the huge increase in the number of invites, this year the exercise venue was shifted to Visakhapatnam from Andaman and Nicobar for logistical and administrative convenience.

Milan 2020 is a week-long multilateral naval exercise aimed at enhancing professional interaction between friendly foreign Navies and learn from each other’s strengths and best practices in the maritime domain and has grown in size and scope over the years.