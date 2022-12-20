Multi-State Co-operative Societies Amendment Bill referred to joint committee for scrutiny

December 20, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bill seeks to bring transparency, accountability in the cooperative sector, but some Opposition members fear that it will encroach on the powers of State governments

The Hindu Bureau

The Bill, which seeks to bring transparency and accountability in the co-operative sector, was introduced in the Lower House on December 7. | Photo Credit: PTI

A bill that seeks to amend the law on multi-State cooperative societies was referred to a joint committee of Parliament on Tuesday after the Lok Sabha agreed to a motion moved by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Shah said that the committee, which would have 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, would further scrutinise the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The committee will submit its report to the Lok Sabha in the first week of the second part of the Budget session (which usually begins in March), he said.

The Bill, which seeks to bring transparency and accountability in the co-operative sector, was introduced in the Lower House on December 7. The bill also aims to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, improve the monitoring mechanism, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-State co-operative societies.

However, Opposition members had strongly protested against the Bill, arguing that it encroached on the powers of State governments. They demanded that it be referred to a standing committee for review.

The 21 members from the Lok Sabha who will be part of the joint committee include the Congress’ Manish Tewari, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Trinamool Congress’ Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) and the BJP’s Jagdambika Pal, Nishikant Dubey and Chandra Prakash Joshi, among others.

