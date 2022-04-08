Mullaperiyar: Reconstituted advisory committee to temporarily monitor the dam, says SC

A view of Mullaperiyar Dam on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Kumily. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Supreme Court ordered supervisory committee will be filing the compliance report of its order on May 11

Supreme Court, on Friday, ordered a reconstituted and strengthened supervisory committee to take care of all issues concerning safety of the Mullaperiyar dam and prevention of disasters until regular National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) under the Dam Safety Act 2021 which comes into existence.

The apex court also ordered that two technical experts, one each from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and well-versed in instrumentation and dam safety, will be part of the committee in two weeks.

It added that the committee to conduct fresh review of the dam.

The Chief Secretaries of the two States will be personally responsible for complying with logistical and financial requirements of the panel. The Supreme Court also said that failure would lead to proceedings under the Dam Safety Act.

The apex court said "National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to be formed by the Centre as soon as possible."