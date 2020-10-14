NationalLucknow 14 October 2020 08:30 IST
Comments
Coronavirus | Mulayam Singh Yadav tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
Updated: 15 October 2020 00:15 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party said on October 14.
The 80-year-old leader is admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.
“Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him,” it tweeted.
“The health of netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav] is stable,” SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. “After being COVID-19 positive, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for health recovery. We are in contact with senior doctors and will give information from time to time.”
More In Other States National
Read more...