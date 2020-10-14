Coronavirus | Mulayam Singh Yadav tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow

14 October 2020 08:30 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party said on October 14.

The 80-year-old leader is admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

“Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him,” it tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

“The health of netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav] is stable,” SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. “After being COVID-19 positive, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for health recovery. We are in contact with senior doctors and will give information from time to time.”