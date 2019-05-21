Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav get CBI clean chit in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Supreme Court that it gave a clean chit to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav in a disproportionate assets case way back in August 2013 as the allegations against them could not be substantiated.

“On careful examination of the documents, statement of witnesses and versions of the suspects during the course of further enquiry of possession of disproportionate assets, jointly or individually, against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family members could not be brought out,” the CBI told the apex court.

The agency informed the court, in an affidavit filed on May 9, that the preliminary enquiry (PE) conducted against the Yadavs were closed on August 7, 2013 and a report was submitted in this regard with the Central Vigilance Commission.

“No prima facie evidence of commission of cognizable offence against the suspects was found during the enquiry and hence the PE in the case was not converted to a criminal case/FIR under section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). No enquiry was conducted in the matter after August 7, 2013,” the 23-page CBI affidavit told the Supreme Court.

The CBI said the PE was conducted in a “fair, impartial and professional manner” in the spirit of the Supreme Court’s direction to the CBI on December 13, 2012 to take independent action without seeking any direction from the Centre.

It repeatedly said in the affidavit that the “allegations against the suspects for allegedly having acquired disproportionate assets to their known sources of income could not be substantiated”.

The CBI said the PE was closed against the Yadavs after a “considered decision” was taken by the Competent Authority in the CBI on August 7, 2013.

The agency said it was under no obligation to report about its enquiry to any authority or person. However, it said, the “final outcome was known to the public at large through the media”.

This affidavit is a follow-up of the CBI’s oral submission before a Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on April 12 about the closure of the case.

The apex court had then granted CBI four weeks’ time to file a written response.

The Yadavs had meanwhile filed an affidavit saying the case was “politically motivated” and is timed to coincide with the Lok Sabha polls.

The Supreme Court had on March 23 asked the CBI to enquire about the status of the case.

The hearing was based on an application filed by advocate Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking a judicial direction to the CBI to place its investigation report in the case.

In his response, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said there was never any positive direction from the apex court to the CBI to register a regular case against him and his two sons, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav. The CBI affidavit agrees with Mr. Yadav.

Mr. Yadav had said the court had only ordered a prima facie enquiry for the satisfaction of the agency. “CBI was left to take independent action”.

Mr. Yadav said Income Tax department had already placed all its reports on his assets before the Supreme Court and they show nothing adverse.

Mr. Chaturvedi has alleged that the CBI has “utterly” failed in informing about the status of the case or whether a final report has been filed before the Magistrate or the apex court on the basis of two verdicts in March 2007 and December 2012.

“The CBI failed to update the status of the case and stage of the investigation as there is 11 long years lapsed from writ judgment and six years lapsed from the review order,” Mr. Chaturvedi has argued.

In December 2012, the court had directed CBI to go ahead with the probe against the then SP Chief and his then Chief Minister son, while dropping investigation against Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh.