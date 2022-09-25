Mukul Rohatgi declines Centre’s offer to be next Attorney General of India

Mukul Rohatgi was expected to replace K.K. Venugopal as the Attorney General of India

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 25, 2022 22:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi. File. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Saturday confirmed to  The Hindu that he has declined the offer from the Union Government to serve as the next Attorney General (AG) of India.

The development comes as a setback for the Narendra Modi government as the incumbent AG, K. K. Venugopal, is all set to retire next week, on September 30.

Last week, there were reports that Mr. Rohatgi would take over as the government’s top law officer from October 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Rohatgi said that he has declined the government offer but no reasons were cited.

Mr. Rohtagi had resigned in June 2017 after serving a term of three years. Following that, Mr. Venugopal was appointed as the AG for a term of three years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Since then, Mr. Venugopal had been given one-year extensions in 2020 and 2021 at his request.

However, in June, Mr. Venugopal requested the Law Ministry to not extend his tenure beyond three months because of his advanced age.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)
lawyer
laws

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app