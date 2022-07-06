Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, R.C.P. Singh quit as Ministers as Rajya Sajya term gets over

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the July 6 Cabinet meeting as a kind of a valedictory for the two Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the July 6 Cabinet meeting as a kind of a valedictory for the two Ministers.

Union Ministers R.C.P. Singh of the Janata Dal (U) and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi of the BJP resigned their ministerial berths on Wednesday a day before their terms in the Rajya Sabha was to end. Both Mr. Singh and Mr. Naqvi had not been re-nominated by their respective parties, but they were technically entitled to continue for another six months without being a member of Parliament. That option however, was not exercised by either of them, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fact turning Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting as a kind of a valedictory for the two Ministers, praising their performance as Ministers and thanking them for their service. Mr. Singh held the steel portfolio while Mr. Naqvi was minister for minority affairs.

A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique while stating that the resignations of the Ministers had been accepted under Clause(2) of Article 75 of the Constitution, said that the portfolios held by the Ministers were being redistributed to Jyotiraditya Scindia who would be handling Steel as an additional portfolio and to women and child development minister who would be looking after the minority affairs ministry as an additional charge.

Also read | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s exit from Rajya Sabha may mean no Muslim face for BJP in Parliament

Mr. Naqvi went straight from the Cabinet meet to the BJP’s national headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg to meet with BJP president J.P. Nadda, he also met with Prime Minister Modi one on one early in the evening and handed over his resignation personally. While there is a lot of speculation that he may yet return to the Rajya Sabha either nominated from Tripura after chief minister Manik Saha vacated the seat midway through his term of as chairperson and vice president of India, government sources said such reports were mere speculation. Mr. Naqvi had also been holding the position of deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha.

The fact that neither Mr. Singh nor Mr. Naqvi got re-nominated was surprising, with the former’s failure to get renominated also revealing an internal tug of war in the Janata Dal (U) and reports of him being seen as closer to the BJP than his own party. Whatever the case, it made the continuation of Mr. Singh untenable in the council of Ministers as the BJP and the JD(U) are running a government together in Bihar. In fact, Mr. Singh, after having sent his resignation by fax to Prime Minister Modi went and met education minister Dharmendra Pradhan who handles party affairs in Bihar.

The two empty berths also mean that the Union council of Ministers is missing two important slots, with Mr. Naqvi having been the only remaining Muslim minister in the Central government and Mr. Singh as the only minister from the Janata Dal (U) in the government. A Cabinet expansion may be on the cards, but it is still not certain whether JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar would offer another name to be minister.