NationalNew Delhi 19 July 2021 17:59 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Updated: 19 July 2021 17:59 IST
The BJP on Monday appointed Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal made the announcement in Parliament. Mr. Goyal was holding the post till now. He was promoted after the outgoing Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed Governor of Karnataka. Mr. Naqvi had also served as Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
