Muhammad Yunus 'secular', won't allow rift among different communities in Bangladesh: Pawar

Hindus have been facing violence in Bangladesh following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government

Published - August 12, 2024 01:59 pm IST - Pune

PTI
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference. File.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday (August 12, 2024) said Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus is a "secular" leader and he will ensure there is no rift among different communities in the neighbouring country.

Hindus have been facing violence in Bangladesh following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Also read | Bangladesh crisis: Police call off strike; set to join work on August 12

The neighbouring country has witnessed a spike in crime against Hindus and the destruction of their temples after it was engulfed by civil unrest which started with student protests against the quota system and morphed into a mass uprising against then PM Sheikh Hasina, leading to her ouster.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, on Thursday took oath as the Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser - a position equivalent to the prime minister.

Bangladesh is slowly limping back towards normalcy, local observers say

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "As per my information, he (Yunus) is secular and he will never work to create rift between different communities and different linguistic groups. It is the need for Bangladesh to have a balanced stand and it seems the situation will improve (there)." The Indian government will extend co-operation to Bangladesh to help improve the situation there, the former Union minister said.

Pawar also said Yunus had come to Pune years back.

Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / India-Bangladesh

