MTNL set to block Margaret Alva’s SIM?

July 26, 2022 01:37 IST

VP candidate may have fallen prey to scam, suggest Twitter users

Opposition's Vice President candidate Margaret Alva has alleged on Twitter that the public sector telecom service provider MTNL has suspended her KYC details and sent her a notice, stating her SIM card will be blocked in 24 hours.

She also posted a similar notice she received from the BSNL, asking, "You need my KYC now?"

Ms. Alva claimed calls to her mobile were getting diverted after she spoke to some BJP members. "After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I am unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone, I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," she said.

While several Twitter users expressed solidarity with her, some of them pointed out that Ms. Alva may be a victim of fraud, adding that MTNL’s logo is being used to dupe customers. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has also retweeted her tweet in solidarity.