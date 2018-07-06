MSP hike is mere marketing: Rahul Gandhi

more-in

Days after the Modi government announced a hike in minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and wheat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took to Twitter describing the move as putting “Band-Aid on a massive haemorrhage.”

‘Applying Band-Aid’

Terming it mere “marketing,” he compared the MSP hike with the farm loan waiver of the Karnataka government. “PM’s grand MSP increase is budgeted at just ₹15,000 crore for India’s 120 million farmers; which is like applying a Band-Aid to a massive haemorrhage.”

“To put this MSP increase in perspective: in Karnataka, we’ve waived small farmer loans of over ₹ 34,000 crore! Marketing Vs Action,” he said on Twitter.