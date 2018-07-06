Next Story
National

MSP hike is mere marketing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on July 5, 2018.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on July 5, 2018.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Days after the Modi government announced a hike in minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and wheat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took to Twitter describing the move as putting “Band-Aid on a massive haemorrhage.”

‘Applying Band-Aid’

Terming it mere “marketing,” he compared the MSP hike with the farm loan waiver of the Karnataka government. “PM’s grand MSP increase is budgeted at just ₹15,000 crore for India’s 120 million farmers; which is like applying a Band-Aid to a massive haemorrhage.”

“To put this MSP increase in perspective: in Karnataka, we’ve waived small farmer loans of over ₹ 34,000 crore! Marketing Vs Action,” he said on Twitter.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2018 1:17:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/msp-hike-is-mere-marketing-rahul-gandhi/article24354446.ece

© The Hindu