MSP, government procurement important part of country’s food security: PM Modi

A screengrab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the release of a commemorative coin on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government was committed to the procurement of agri crops at minimum support price (MSP) and termed it an important part of the country’s food security.

He further said that efforts were being made to improve mandi infrastructure to ensure that MSP buying continues in a scientific way.

“MSP and government procurement are an important part of the country’s food security. It is important that it continues to function with better facilities and in a scientific way. We are committed towards this,” Mr. Modi said after releasing a commemorative coin of denomination of ₹75 on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

He said, the government, in the last six years, has been investing in boosting infrastructure facilities at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).

APMCs (mandis) have their own identity and strength and they have been in the country for years, he added.

