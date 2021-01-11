MSME Secretary A.K. Sharma takes VRS

AHMEDABAD

11 January 2021 22:40 IST

A.K. Sharma, Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), took voluntary retirement from service ahead of his scheduled superannuation in July 2022.

Mr. Sharma is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre and was posted as Secretary in the MSME in last April. He was moved out of the PMO where he was additional secretary. Mr. Sharma worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as well as in Gujarat in Mr. Modi’s CMO.

In fact, he was among the few longest serving bureaucrats with Mr. Modi starting from 2001 when Mr. Modi took over as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

According to sources, Mr. Sharma sent his VRS application to his parent cadre Gujarat a week ago which was processed and accepted by the State’s General administration department.

Subsequently on Monday, the Human Resources division of MSME issued a notification relieving Mr. Sharma from the post of the Secretary with effect from January 11, 2021.