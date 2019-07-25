M.S. Dhoni to spend fortnight with Army in Kashmir

Cricketer M.S. Dhoni, who is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, will spend a fortnight with his unit in Kashmir, the Army said on Thursday.

“Lt. Col. (Honorary) M.S. Dhoni is proceeding to 106 TA Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from July 31 to August 15, 2019,” Army sources said on Thursday. The unit is currently in the Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force.

Army sources said that as requested by Mr. Dhoni and approved by the Army headquarters, “he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and, post duty, would be staying with troops.”

Last week, Mr. Dhoni made himself unavailable for the Indian cricket team’s tour of West Indies and instead decided to spend some time with the Army.