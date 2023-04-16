ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Put Mine” episode put to rest as Supreme Court accepts apology of advocate

April 16, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The quirk in the court records was circulated widely on social media, causing “a lot of embarrassment” to the top court, which was compelled to take suo motu cognisance of it

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court has accepted the apology of a lawyer whose “unintentional mistake” led to his name being recorded in the court’s order as “Mr. Put Mine, Advocate”.

The quirk in the court records was circulated widely on social media, causing “a lot of embarrassment” to the top court, which was compelled to take suo motu cognisance of it.

A Bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjoy Karol in a hearing, with the help of senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and K.V. Vishwanathan, found that the lawyer had sent a WhatsApp message saying “put mine” to his clerk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“What he wanted to communicate was that his name be also recorded in the proceeding. Inadvertently, the message as received was forwarded and put in portal appearance online and proceedings were generated with the name ‘Mr. Put Mine, Advocate’. Accordingly, the court officer recorded the same as generated in record,” the court noted in its order.

The Bench said there was no malice intended and forgave the lawyer, the clerk and the court officers involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

justice and rights

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US