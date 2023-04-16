“Mr. Put Mine” episode put to rest as Supreme Court accepts apology of advocate

April 16, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has accepted the apology of a lawyer whose “unintentional mistake” led to his name being recorded in the court’s order as “Mr. Put Mine, Advocate”.

The quirk in the court records was circulated widely on social media, causing “a lot of embarrassment” to the top court, which was compelled to take suo motu cognisance of it.

A Bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjoy Karol in a hearing, with the help of senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and K.V. Vishwanathan, found that the lawyer had sent a WhatsApp message saying “put mine” to his clerk.

“What he wanted to communicate was that his name be also recorded in the proceeding. Inadvertently, the message as received was forwarded and put in portal appearance online and proceedings were generated with the name ‘Mr. Put Mine, Advocate’. Accordingly, the court officer recorded the same as generated in record,” the court noted in its order.

The Bench said there was no malice intended and forgave the lawyer, the clerk and the court officers involved.