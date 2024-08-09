MPs to hold bike rally with National Flag on August 13

Members of Parliament belonging to all parties would participate in a bike rally to commemorate the National Flag on August 13 ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The “Tiranga Rally” is a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which would be celebrated from August 9-15, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Thursday.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched in 2022 under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the national flag home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. “The idea behind the initiative had been to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag,” the Culture Ministry said.

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence. It commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown.

Mr. Shekhawat said that he has personally spoken with most MPs and was assured of their participation. The rally would begin from the ‘Bharat Mandapam’ and end at the National Stadium in Delhi.

The Culture Ministry has also had a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and Culture Secretaries of all States regarding the week-long programme and was informed that in almost all States, the national flags were being made by women’s Self Help Groups (SHG). “Almost 70 % of these flags are being made by women SHGs helping generate employment for them,” the Minister said.

Apart from the MPs rally, a host of other activities would be organised like Tiranga marathons, cultural programmes and events at schools and other educational institutes, he added.