MPs slam budget outlay for weaker sections

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Friday targeted the Centre for not providing adequate allocation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST)and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the 2020-21 Budget.

Lok Sabha members, taking part in the discussion on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, asked that the upcoming population census should also undertake a count of the OBCs.

Initiating the debate, Congress’ K. Suresh said the government has applied “dubious and clever method” for allocation of resources to SC/STs in the Budget.

“The government has been ignoring SC/ST in a systematic manner... This is not a pro- SC/ST budget; this is a assault on their existence,” the MP from Mavelikara said and alleged that the BJP government has been trying to dilute the reservation norms.

The BJP’s Pritam Gopinath Munde demanded that allocation for the OBCs should be hiked as they constitute a substantial portion of the population.

Amol Kolhe of the NCP said in the next census there should be a separate column for OBCs so that there is a population count.

BJP’s Ganesh Singh countered the Opposition charge by claiming that the Modi government has been hiking allocation for SC/STs and OBCs every year while the previous Congress government did not do so.

Mr Singh also asserted that the concept of creamy layer should not be there till all the vacant seats meant for reserved candidates are filled.

DMK’s T. Sumathy said the government should take steps for implementation of 33% reservation for women in Parliament. “We are still fighting for this. Reservation is our birth right,” she said.

She also alleged injustice has been done to OBC students by the Medical Council of India as they are not properly implementing the 27% for these students.

Biju Janata Dal’s Achyut Samanta said the Budget should increase the post-matric scholarship for SCs/STs and asked for a decisive push in social sector.