MPs should focus on campaigning and not on contesting Haryana polls, says Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria 

Congress leaders from Haryana who are Members of Parliament will not be given permission to contest the upcoming Assembly election, Congress in-charge of the State Deepak Babaria said on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

The statements come in the backdrop of speculation that Lok Sabha member Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala could be interested in returning to State politics.

The screening panel, headed by Ajay Maken, has been meeting to finalise the candidates on 90 Assembly seats. Mr. Babaria’s remarks come amid speculation that some senior leaders such as Ms. Selja were keen on contesting the State election. “Nobody will be given permission to contest. To fight election, they will be required to take permission from the Congress president and high command and the broad thinking that has emerged is that no one will be given permission,” Mr. Babaria said.

Mr. Babaria is part of the panel that will shortlist possible candidates to contest the election. So far, discussions on potential candidates for 25 seats have taken place. The party is said to have received more than 2,500 applicants for the 90 Assembly seats.

“In my knowledge, no Parliament member has shown any desire to contest the Assembly election. Without permission of the party, how can anyone contest the election?” he asked, adding, “When the claim of a Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha member comes up, the committee’s approach would be that they should focus on the campaign instead of contesting.”

Taking a dig at the Congress’ internal leadership tussle, the BJP, in a social media post on X, urged its rival to declare Ms. Selja as the chief ministerial candidate. There is also a peculation that Mr. Surjewala, a Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha member, may seek to return to State politics.

Asked if Mr. Surjewala’s son may contest the election, Mr. Babaria said he could if he wants to. The election in Haryana will take place in a single phase on October 1 and counting will take place on October 4 along with Jammu and Kashmir.