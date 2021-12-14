MPs raise issues under Matters of Urgent Public Importance in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI

14 December 2021 03:07 IST

They include regulation of crypto currencies and attack on those offering namaz in Gurugram

From regulation of crypto currencies and the controversy over offering namaz in Gurugram, to a demand for bringing in a law that would punish political parties that did not fulfil the promises made in their manifestos, Lok Sabha MPs raised a host of issues under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

Also Read: Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha passes NDPS (Amendment) Bill

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress legislative party in the Lok Sabha, on Monday demanded clarity from the government on the issue of Crypto currencies and a proposed Bill aimed at regulating them in India.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Chowdhury linked his concerns to the fact that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle was hacked in the early hours of Sunday, the hacker had put out a message stating that India was regulating crypto currencies, and a link announcing a give away of crypto currencies. “At a time when the government is planning to ban cryptocurrencies, the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle is compromised and a link is tweeted saying the government is going to recognise cryptocurrencies. The Government should clarify in Parliament whether it is going to recognise cryptocurrency or not,” said Mr. Chowdhury.

He said it was a question of safety and security of the country. “If the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle can be hacked, then what is safe?” he wondered.

“Misuse of power”

E.T. Mohammad Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League raised concerns over the controversy over offering namaz in several spots in Gurugram in Haryana. “What is happening is that vandalism is going on. What these hooligans are doing is that when people come for offering jumma prayers, they attack them and try to do all kinds of cruelty. It is a story of tears. People are complaining about that. This is nothing but misuse of power. Police personnel are silent spectators and are not acting when these kinds of things are going on. What these innocent Muslims are doing is that they are escaping from that place, fearing for their lives. In this regard, I would like to say that approximately 4,25,000 Muslims are there in that area. You can very well imagine their deplorable condition when they are being denied congregational prayer. This House may seriously think about that,” he said.

Unkept promises

On a different note, independent MP from Nagaur, Rajasthan, Hanuman Beniwal created a flutter when he demanded that political parties either be booked under section 419 of the IPC or a new law be brought in to punish political parties that do not fulfil promises made in their poll manifestos. “We have an example in Rajasthan, of the Congress which promised a loan write off to farmers before the polls, and that hasn’t happened,” he said. These remarks were, of course, protested by the Congress benches.

Kunwar Danish Ali, BSP MP from Amroha, said that the government should withdraw the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act brought in two years ago, and release activists jailed under the dreaded Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).