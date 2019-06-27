MPs question high airfares

Progress on the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, high airfares, and providing security to doctors, were among the important highlights on Thursday in the first half of the Lok Sabha’s proceedings.

During the Question Hour, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, which seeks to significantly cut travel time between the two metros, is proceeding at the desired pace.

“We would like to complete this project and dedicate it to the nation before the completion of our term. In fact, we would like to dedicate it to the nation in the next three-and-a-half years,” Mr. Gadkari told the Lok Sabha.

He said that the highway, once complete, would be a boon to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

The Minister said projects had been delayed mostly because of problems with land acquisition or securing environmental clearances, and urged MPs to help clear bottlenecks by working with the local authorities.

Predatory airfares

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra raised the issue of airlines charging exorbitant fares during crises or natural calamities.

The BJD MP pointed out that, just as a Delhi-Chandigarh air ticket had shot up to ₹90,000 during the 2016 Jat riots in Haryana, fares skyrocketed when Cyclone Fani hit Odisha recently.

When Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri explained that airlines charged differently from different segments, Opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Trinamool Congress, closed ranks to protest against high airfares.

“Are you trying to justify predatory pricing?” asked agitated MPs. Though the Minister said that he should be allowed to complete his answer, which could satisfy the queries of members, the uproar continued.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference also shared his concern that tickets on the Delhi-Srinagar route were costlier than that of Delhi-Dubai.

Security to doctors

In the Zero Hour, Dr. Subhash Bhambre raised the issue of attacks on doctors by relatives of patients and urged the Centre to explore legislation that protected doctors. He said as many as 19 States have such laws but they need to be strictly implemented.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari raised the issue of threat to the Yamuna from construction, and demanded steps to end it.

“The Yamuna is in danger. It is more in danger around Okhla, where 3,000 houses are being built along Yamuna’s banks. There should be an inquiry into this and steps should be taken to check the pollution of Yamuna,” Mr. Tiwari said.