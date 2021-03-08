MPs from poll-bound States seek curtailed Budget session

Sources say Speaker will arrive at a decision only after ascertaining the ‘sense of the House’ on the matter

Lok Sabha members hailing from the poll-bound West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry have requested an early curtailment of the second part of the Budget session that began on Monday morning.

Sources said nearly 145 MPs have written to Speaker Om Birla for the same.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay had written to Mr. Birla in February that due to campaign commitments in West Bengal, MPs from his party will be unable to attend Parliament, and requested that the session itself be curtailed.

On Monday, during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha, floor leaders of various parties advanced the same view. While TMC and DMK leaders were not present at the meet, the issue was discussed. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had also expressed the difficulty of MPs from the poll- going States in attending the session.

Mr. Birla met with some leaders one on one to get a sense of the situation and the sources said he would arrive at a decision only after ascertaining the “sense of the House” on the matter. While the Shiv Sena said they would go with whatever the government decides on the issue, the YSRCP was one of the few parties that felt the days lost if the session is curtailed should be made up.