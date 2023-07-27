MPs from Opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

July 27, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

MPs from the opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the north-eastern State which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3.

A delegation of over 20 Opposition members of parliament will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI.

The Opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit State for sometime but were denied permission in view of the situation there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.

Several MPs of the 26-party alliance INDIA will be part of the delegation.

They have been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on Manipur, and also a statement from the Prime Minister on the current situation there.

