MPs from Opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

A delegation of over 20 Opposition members of Parliament will visit Manipur this weekend

July 27, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Local women raise slogans during a demonstration over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Lalambung in Imphal West district on July 27, 2023.

Local women raise slogans during a demonstration over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Lalambung in Imphal West district on July 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

MPs from the opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the north-eastern State which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3.

A delegation of over 20 Opposition members of parliament will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI.

NCW chief meets victims of sexual violence in Manipur

The Opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit State for sometime but were denied permission in view of the situation there.

Also read: Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.

Several MPs of the 26-party alliance INDIA will be part of the delegation.

They have been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on Manipur, and also a statement from the Prime Minister on the current situation there.

