Madhya Pradesh: Tiger cub found dead with injuries in Bandhavgarh reserve

May 19, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Umaria (MP)

The cub had injuries on the neck and back which were caused by mauling

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

An official said a tiger cub was found dead with injuries in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh on May 19.

A tiger was spotted at the scene where the carcass of a female cub, aged around eight to 10 months, was recovered on May 18, said the reserve’s veterinarian Dr Nitin Gupta who performed the autopsy.

The cub had injuries on the neck and back, which were caused by mauling, he told PTI.

The presence of the tiger at the scene suggests that it had killed the cub, he said.

The official said the cub’s body parts had been sent for forensic examination, adding that a metal detector, sniffer dogs and ground-duty forest staffers scanned the scene.

