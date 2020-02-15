National

M.P. sets up panel to devise tribal policies

Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath cautioned the RSS against its purported plan to coerce tribals into declaring themselves as Hindus for the forthcoming census, the Congress government has set up three teams with six tribal MLAs each to help monitor existing schemes for tribals.

