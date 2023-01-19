ADVERTISEMENT

MP: Rajasthan man faces case for giving 'triple talaq' to wife

January 19, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Indore

Disputes arose after the woman recently found that Imran already has three wives, said the official.

PTI

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP 

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city have booked a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly giving instant 'triple talaq' to his fourth wife, an official said on Thursday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq and entails imprisonment up to 3 years.

The woman, a resident of Khajrana here, married accused Imran after the two got in touch through a matrimonial site, said sub-inspector Manisha Dangi of the local police station.

Imran also allegedly promised to look after the complainant’s children from her earlier marriages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Disputes arose after the woman recently found that Imran already has three wives, said the official.

Imran, who is based in Rajasthan, then sought to dissolve the marriage by sending her a text message with “talaq, talaq, talaq”, said the official.

On a complaint by the woman, the Khajrana police on Monday registered a case against Imran under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. They have also booked a man from Ajmer under the Indian Penal Code for his alleged role in the case.

No one has been arrested yet, said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

marriage / divorce

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US