HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP: Rajasthan man faces case for giving 'triple talaq' to wife

Disputes arose after the woman recently found that Imran already has three wives, said the official.

January 19, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Indore

PTI
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP 

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city have booked a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly giving instant 'triple talaq' to his fourth wife, an official said on Thursday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq and entails imprisonment up to 3 years.

The woman, a resident of Khajrana here, married accused Imran after the two got in touch through a matrimonial site, said sub-inspector Manisha Dangi of the local police station.

Imran also allegedly promised to look after the complainant’s children from her earlier marriages.

Disputes arose after the woman recently found that Imran already has three wives, said the official.

Imran, who is based in Rajasthan, then sought to dissolve the marriage by sending her a text message with “talaq, talaq, talaq”, said the official.

On a complaint by the woman, the Khajrana police on Monday registered a case against Imran under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. They have also booked a man from Ajmer under the Indian Penal Code for his alleged role in the case.

No one has been arrested yet, said the official.

Related Topics

marriage / divorce

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.