MP questions move to make Nipah test mandatory for students from Kerala in IGNTU

September 16, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member V. Sivadasan has sent a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan protesting a recent circular by Proctor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh that all students from Kerala must furnish a test report that they are Nipah virus negative. Dr. Sivadasan demanded urgent intervention of Mr. Pradhan so that students from Kerala will not be denied of their fundamental constitutional rights.

IGNTU, a Central University functioning from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, had started open counselling for graduate and undergraduate students on Thursday. Proctor MTV Nagaraju said in a notification that students from Kerala must furnish a Nipah negative test report considering the spread of the virus in the State.

Limited facilities

“It should be noted that the availability of Nipah virus testing facilities in India is very limited and not accessible to students. This requirement presents a significant challenge and places an undue burden on students from Kerala,” Dr. Sivadasan said. He questioned the timing of the directive and said many students from Kerala were on their way to the IGNTU considering that there were several vacant seats.

“It is crucial to ensure that admission processes are fair, transparent, and accessible to all eligible students. The university authorities should reconsider this requirement, taking into consideration the unique challenges faced by Kerala students in obtaining Nipah virus test reports,” Dr. Sivadasan added.

