MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to SEBI seeking details of Adani group investigation

April 20, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader requested SEBI to disclose the status of the investigation and consequent findings to the general public

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking details of the investigation it is conducting against some companies of the Adani group.

“The SEBI initiated investigations against some companies of the group in 2021. However, no closure report has been filed, nor any reasons for the delay have been apprised by the regulators. The details of the investigation and reasons for the delay in completion of the investigation must be apprised to the general public,” Ms. Chaturvedi said in a letter to SEBI’s chairperson Madhabi P. Buch.

She requested the regulatory body to disclose the status of the investigation and consequent findings to the general public to ensure ‘transparency and investor confidence’.

