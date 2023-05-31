HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP John Brittas flags Aadhaar-based ‘financial fraud’

The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) “has been deftly exploited to deceive the very people it was designed to assist,” John Brittas said.

May 31, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas wrote to PM Narendra Modi on the issues with AePS

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas wrote to PM Narendra Modi on the issues with AePS | Photo Credit: ANI

Member of Parliament John Brittas on Wednesday highlighted incidents “where individuals have been robbed of their hard-earned financial resources through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) within a matter of minutes” in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Brittas’s office said that AePS, which allows people to withdraw cash from their bank accounts by using their Aadhaar number and a fingerprint, was being “exploited” by attackers with stolen Aadhaar numbers and silicon fingerprints.

ALSO READ
Explained | Gaps in Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) abused by cybercriminals

“While AePS may not enjoy the same level of popularity as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), it is still pertinent to note that an average cash withdrawal of around 1000 crores is being carried out using this system every day,” the MP’s statement estimated. “The system’s inability to distinguish between a genuine live fingerprint and a synthetic silicon fingerprint represents a significant flaw that is being maliciously exploited.”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which administers Aadhaar, acknowledged the issue earlier. In February, the UIDAI said it had started gradually requiring authorised Aadhaar verification agencies to use an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led method to detect the ‘liveness’ of a fingerprint, to reduce incidents of ‘spoofing,’ where a fake fingerprint, such as a silicon one, can be used for authentication. This announcement followed reports of spoofing that led to financial losses for some residents.

A government source who was not authorised to discuss the issue with the media said that the issue was on the banks’ end, as they employ ‘banking correspondents’ to provide residents access to AePS, and that the issue was not architectural in nature. Dr. Brittas asked Mr. Modi to refer the issue to the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Electronics & Information Technology for resolution.

Related Topics

Aadhaar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.