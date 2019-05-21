National

M.P. govt. for reopening case against Pragya

In a politically significant move, the Madhya Pradesh government is contemplating the reopening of the 12-year-old murder case of an RSS activist in which controversial BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur was acquitted due to lack of evidence. RSS ‘pracharak’ Sunil Joshi was shot dead in Dewas district on December 29, 2007. Ms. Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, was one of the eight people acquitted by a lower court in 2017 in the Joshi murder case. State Law Minister P.C. Sharma said legal opinion was being sought for reopening the case.

The BJP has termed the move “politics of revenge.” PTI

