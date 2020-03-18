M.P. govt decisions taken in last three days must be blocked, say BJP leaders

Bhopal

18 March 2020 10:12 IST

In letter to Governor, they say government is in minority

In just a single day on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government elevated three Congress leaders to helm State Commissions, prompting the BJP to approach the Governor, requesting him to block all decisions taken by the government in the past three days, as they claimed it was in minority.

A delegation of BJP leaders that included former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State party president V.D. Sharma submitted a letter to Governor Lalji Randon at the Raj Bhavan that said: “The minority government is continuously making appointments of which several are of Constitutional nature, and which have a set term.”

Also read: Editorial | For a floor test first: On Madhya Pradesh crisis

Advertising

Advertising

They stressed that in “times of such a Constitutional crisis”, the right to make important appointments and transfers was vested in the Governor under Articles 163 and 166 of the Constitution.

“Therefore, kindly direct the Kamal Nath government that it doesn’t misuse those rights in the present situation of being in minority,” they wrote. “We also request you to stop decisions taken by the minority Kamal Nath government in the past three days.”

On Monday, Abhay Tiwari, State president, Social Media and IT wing of the Congress, was made the Chairman of the State Youth Commission for a two-year term; Shobha Oza, State Congress media in-charge, was made the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women for a three-year tenure; and J.P. Dhanopia, State Congress spokesman and party legal advisor, was made the Chairman, State Commission for Backward Classes for a three-year tenure.