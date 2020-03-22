M.P. Governor directs Speaker to take up no-trust motion pending against him

The day the BJP leaders had met him, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed Speaker N.P. Prajapati to convene the session so that legislators could act on the no-confidence motion pending against him.

In another instance of a stern exchange of letters between Mr. Tandon on one hand and Mr. Prajapati and caretaker Chief Minister Kamal Nath on the other, the Governor wrote: “As the action on no-confidence motion against you is the job of the legislature, therefore after convening the session necessary action should be taken on this proposal on priority. Until then the Principal Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, will perform daily work on your direction.”

Mr. Tandon told the Speaker he was expected to work only after studying the legality of every subject “based on the Constitution, the Vidhan Sabha rules and morality,” until his fate was decided by the Assembly.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation led by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the Governor and later told reporters that MLA Sharad Kol was forced to resign by the Congress. “Since he took back his resignation before it was accepted, the Speaker shouldn’t go ahead with the process of accepting it,” he said.

In the Congress tenure, Mr. Kol had often embarrassed the BJP by praising the “pro-poor” policies of the Kamal Nath government, and during the previous Budget session had voted in favour of a Congress Bill rattling his party. Most recently, he claimed the BJP gave precedence in its leadership only to a certain community leaving out the backwards.

In a letter submitted to the Governor on Saturday, the BJP leaders had contended that the Speaker had been acting in a politically motivated manner. A day before, when Mr. Nath resigned as the Chief Minister, they had implored the Governor to use the powers vested in him under the Constitution to appoint a pro-tem Speaker instead to “abide by the constitutional values and democratic traditions”.

Mr. Prajapati was a visible irritant for the BJP throughout the recent turmoil. He accepted the resignation of the 16 Congress rebels, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who had defected to the BJP, almost 10 days after their letters were submitted to him by the BJP leaders. He had asked them to testify before him that they had resigned of their own accord and not under duress. He had accepted the resignations of six legislators earlier.