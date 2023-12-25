M.P. districts ask schools to take parents’ approval to dress up students for Christmas events

December 25, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Bhopal

Following a directive by the Education Department of Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh, various other districts such as Ujjain and Gwalior have issued orders mandating schools to take written approval from parents if they want their children to dress up as Santa Claus or any other character during Christmas celebrations. The directive has drawn heavy criticism on social media.

In an order dated December 14, the District Education Officer (DEO), Shajapur, Vivek Dubey directed all schools to take written permission from the parents of children taking part in Christmas-related events.

“Under no condition should a student be made to participate in the [Christmas] events without parents’ consent. This will prevent any untoward situation or incident,” the order read. It also stated that disciplinary action will be proposed against the institutions if any complaint is received against them.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Dubey said the move was aimed at preventing any controversy in the district. “We have received complaints from parents in the past about schools not taking their permission before Christmas programmes. So, this time we have asked schools to take written permission from parents if students from other religions take part in events,” he said.

Clarifying that there was no restriction on conducting any programmes, he said the department has requested the schools to not involve students from other religions in such events. “If it’s necessary, then we have asked them to take parents’ permission,” he said.

The social media uproar, Mr. Dubey said, was a “routine order”. “We keep issuing similar guidelines from time to time to avoid problems,” he said.

In case of a breach, hesaid “they will forward the matter to the administration to take a call on the school’s registration.”

Past complaints

Another official said the department has in the past received complaints against convent schools for allegedly barring students from displaying their religious identities such as wearing a tilak or a kalawa (holy thread worn in Hinduism).

“Parents have questioned Christmas events in schools if the children are not allowed to wear something as common as kalawa. Hence, the department took a preventive measure,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.