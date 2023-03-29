MP disqualification | Congress points out different yardsticks for different parties

March 29, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The restoration of Lok Sabha membership for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member P.P. Mohammed Faizal following the stay on his conviction from a High Court could serve as a precedent in Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification case, the Congress on March 29 alleged that different rules were being applied for different parties.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil said Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha member, Naranbhai B. Kachhadiya, who represents the Amreli seat, was given a three-year sentence on April 13, 2016, by a district court after being convicted for assaulting a government doctor on duty.

Yet, the BJP MP was not disqualified and he went on to get a stay on his conviction, added the Congress leader.

Mr. Gohil claimed that the BJP leader got relief from the Supreme Court on April 29, 2016 after he agreed to pay compensation to the complainant [the doctor] and gave an undertaking of good behaviour.

He said Congress leaders from Gujarat had made official representations to the President of India, Election Commission of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office to seek Mr. Kachhadiya’s disqualification but the BJP leader continued to be a Lok Sabha member.

“Article 14 of the Constitution says that everyone will be equal before the Law. While Rahulji was disqualified in 24 hours, Kachhadiya got 16 days to retain his membership. And that too in a case where he was convicted for assaulting a Dalit doctor,” Mr. Gohil said.

Mr. Faizal, who was back in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, also questioned the “delay” in revoking his disqualification despite a stay on his conviction from the Kerala High Court two months ago.

“It was not expected from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Election Commission had put the notification on the bypolls on hold after the High Court suspended my conviction but the other constitutional body was sitting on the files. This was not fair on behalf of the Lok Sabha Secretariat,” the NCP MP told reporters.

The NCP lawmaker said that his case could serve as template in revoking Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification in case of getting a stay on the conviction. But the Congress leader is yet to file an appeal against the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Surat.

Members of his legal team, however, denied speculation that the Congress leader wanted to garner public sympathy and attributed the delay to sorting out technical details. “Not appealing for political reasons is not an option as Mr. Gandhi will have to get a stay on his conviction to be able to contest the next Lok Sabha election. Otherwise, he will be barred for contesting an election for eight years,” a source said.