MP demands probe into death of suspected COVID-19 patient in Delhi

20 March 2020 21:36 IST

Former Union Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday demanded an enquiry into the death of one of his constituents who was suspected of being COVID-19 positive after returning from Australia, but was found dead at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on March 19th.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishen Reddy was present in the Lok Sabha when from the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib made the demand during Zero Hour.

“This young man was from my constituency, and had just flown in from Sydney. He was checked and his temperature was said to be high. After that, without any information being given to his mother who was with him, he was whisked away,” said Mr. Tewari.

He said the family was made to run from Safdarjung Hospital to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with no firm information on the whereabouts of the young man. “When they returned to Safdarjung, they were informed of the tragedy and for more than two hours, no one removed the body,” Mr. Tewari said.

“I demand that an enquiry be held on how this boy and his family were treated,” he said, directing his demand to Mr. Reddy.

