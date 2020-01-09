M.P., Chhattisgarh waive tax on Chhapaak

The Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments on Thursday announced that the States would waive tax on the Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chhapaak’ in a bid to spread awareness on acid attack survivors, even as the actor has come under fire from right-wing groups for attending a protest against violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Making the announcement on Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “This film, besides sending across a positive message on acid [attack] women survivors, is based on a tale of self-confidence, struggle, hope and the will to survive despite the pain.”

The film, due to release on January 10, “is based on the message of bringing about a change in society’s thinking regarding the issue,” Mr. Nath added.

“You should watch it with your family, and make yourself and society aware,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted.

The film would help make society aware of heinous crimes like acid attacks on women, Mr. Baghel noted, elaborating on the State government’s rationale for deciding to make it tax-free.

Two days after masked persons attacked students, teachers and guards at the JNU in Delhi, leaving dozens injured, Ms. Padukone visited the university’s campus and expressed solidarity with students at the protest. Later, several Twitter users called for a boycott of her film.

While no arrests have been made so far in the incident, the police have booked several students, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who suffered a severe head injury during the rampage, in connection with alleged infringements of the law committed earlier.