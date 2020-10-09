MP Binoy Viswam seeks PM Modi’s intervention for scribe’s release

Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately in the case of the “arbitrary arrest” of Delhi-based journalist Siddique Kappan.
Mr. Kappan was arrested along with three others while he was on his way to cover the Hathras case and has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
“Freedom of press is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy and the arrest of a reputed senior journalist like Mr. Kappan on terror charges is a direct attack on this freedom. The reporting of such incidents and presenting the truth to the public is an essential part of a journalist’s work and these attempts to silence their voice is to be unequivocally condemned,” Mr. Viswam wrote. He said it was incidents like these that pushed India to 142nd rank in global Press Freedom index.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath