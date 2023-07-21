MP approaches Rajya Sabha Chairman against private Bill to repeal Wakf boards

July 21, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdul Wahab has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging him not to allow the introduction of the Wakf Repeal Bill, a Private Member’s Bill moved by BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav. The Bill, however, was not introduced on Friday as the House got adjourned without taking up any business as Opposition members protested over the Manipur violence.

In his letter to Mr. Dhankhar, Mr. Wahab said the objective of the Bill is to repeal the Wakf Act. “The intention of Mr. Yadav in introducing such a Bill is an attempt to intervene in the faith of the Muslim community and establish the fact of his animosity and hatred against the Muslim community and their belief,” said Mr. Wahab in his letter. The Bill was also listed for introduction during the Budget Session but was not tabled as the House witnessed protests over the Hindenburg report on Adani Ltd.

Mr. Wahab said the Wakf board was established to look over the properties, and the income generated by them should be used for charitable and Islamic purposes, and the purpose for creating the board was to minimise the government’s interference in matters involving properties related to the Muslim community.

“A Bill to repeal such a crucial practice of faith amongst the Muslim community is against the interest of the Muslim community and a violation of constitutional rights offered,” Mr. Wahab said.

Mr. Yadav was not available for comments.