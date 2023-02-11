Movement to secure horizontal reservation for trans people in education and employment gains momentum

February 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Nearly nine years after the historic National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) judgment of the Supreme Court, which recognised transgender persons as a third gender and issued directions to protect their rights and dignity, the movement to secure horizontal reservation for trans people in public education and employment is gaining momentum, and includes a legal battle that seeks to modify a part of the landmark 2014 judgment itself.

The judgment directed the Centre and the State governments to provide trans people “all kinds of reservation” in admissions to educational institutions and in employment, and the transgender community in India continues to fight for its enforcement. The community additionally seeks to ensure reservation for it is not not clubbed into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category; the judgment also called for them to be considered “Socially and Educationally Backward Classes”.

However, the Union government disclosed in a reply in Parliament that it was not considering any proposal to provide trans people with quotas, activists, scholars and lawyers told The Hindu.

Grace Banu, a Chennai-based activist, is preparing to approach the Supreme Court for clarification on the direction in the NALSA judgment that may run the risk of clubbing trans people with OBCs on quotas. Delhi-based activist Jane Kaushik’s petition in the Delhi High Court for horizontal reservation is awaiting the government’s reply. Pending litigation over including trans people in the Most Backward Class (MBC) category are mounting in Tamil Nadu. A contempt petition against the State government has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court for failing to implement directions for trans reservation issued in February 2022 while hearing the case of a trans woman police constable who wished to apply for a promotion to the Sub-Inspector level.

While Anjali Gopalan, founder of Naz Foundation, an NGO working for trans rights, said it was unfortunate that the government was not considering reservation, Bittu Kondaiah, an activist and Associate Professor of Biology and Psychology at Ashoka University said the campaign for reservation will definitely intensify now.

Jayna Kothari, one of the advocates who fought for and won 1% horizontal reservation for trans people in the Karnataka High Court, said, “The comment of the government [in Parliament] is actually going against the NALSA judgment.”

In its reply earlier this week, the Social Justice Ministry had said that the law already prohibited all kinds of discrimination against trans people and that it was not considering any proposal to bring reservation for them.

“They can give reservation to EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) but not to us? For 70+ years we have been begging and doing sex work and we have nothing at all. They have created an Act, which sends a message but does not give us our rights. Reservation is important for us. If the government is not going to do it, what do we have left here? We might as well start seeking asylum elsewhere,” Ms. Banu, who also founded and runs the Trans Rights Now Collective, said.

Ayesha, a 25-year-old Zoology (Honours) graduate from Delhi University, had given the entrance test for a postgraduate programme in Embryology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2022. Despite securing an All India Rank of 11, she did not get through. “They just had six seats for the course. I would have got in if even one seat was reserved for trans people,” she said, adding she felt the same way about missing out on a Senior Technical Assistant position at the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

“It is inexplicable why the government is not considering it. For that matter, do you think OBCs are more discriminated against than transgender people?” Ms. Ayesha asked.

Prof. Kondaiah explained that while there are general category trans people who might feel clubbing with OBCs will help, the trans community is now slowly coming to a consensus that horizontal reservation is “more realisable and more likely to politically also pass. And it is a necessary thing for trans people who are coming from already socially-marginalised backgrounds”.

Before declaring in Parliament that it was not considering quotas for trans people, the Union Social Justice Ministry was until 2021 mulling a proposal to include them in the OBC category. In fact, the Allahabad High Court had in December 2022, cited the 2014 NALSA judgment to suggest that trans people should be considered for inclusion in “backward class of citizens” for the purpose of deciding OBC reservations in local body polls.

“My understanding of the direction is that while it is couched as though Centre and States are to only take steps, but the intent of the direction is that you will certainly provide reservation, treating them as part of OBC category,” senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal said.

But nothing in the NALSA judgment prevents a State or the Centre from bringing reservation within each category (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, etc.) like the Karnataka Government did on the heels of a High Court order for 1% across the board reservation, explained Mr. Kirpal, who is the first openly gay lawyer to be cleared for a High Court judgeship by the Supreme Court Collegium.

But he added that depending on how the system would be set up, people may have to choose whether to avail the caste reservation or the class reservation.

Ms. Kothari said that the experiment of including trans people in the Most Backward Classes had already been tried in Tamil Nadu and was “failing” because they found they were being crowded out by people relatively more privileged than they were. “But in contrast, in Karnataka, we are actually seeing a rise in number of applications and representation after the 1% horizontal quota was brought in on the back of the High Court order,” she said.

“How would mainstreaming be possible if there is no representation of trans community in employment and admissions in educational institutions?” Ms. Kaushik, the petitioner in the Delhi High Court case, asked.