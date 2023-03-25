ADVERTISEMENT

Move Madras HC, SC tells petitioner in contaminated water case

March 25, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Plea has sought an independent probe into allegations that antisocial elements contaminated water stored in a tank at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

The overhead water tank in Vengaivayal, in which human faeces were mixed in December 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on Friday gave a Chennai-based lawyer liberty to approach the Madras High Court with his plea for an independent probe into allegations that antisocial elements contaminated water stored in a tank at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the State High Court would be better positioned to look into the issue.

"This happened in a village in Tamil Nadu… Go to the High Court," Justice Kaul addressed advocate G.S. Mani, appearing for petitioner-advocate Marx Raveendran.

Mr. Mani sought a court-monitored investigation by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge.

He said "antisocial elements had mixed human excreta into the drinking water stored in the overhead water tank which is only meant for use by the Dalit community members in the village".

