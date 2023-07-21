Mount Kailash to become accessible from India from September

July 21, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Pithoragarh

From September this year, devotees will be able to visit Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the Indian territory.

Officials said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in Pithoragarh district to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border, which will be completed by September.

Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO's Diamond Project, said, "We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long." After the completion of the road, 'Kailash View Point' will be ready along the road.

Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing 'Kailash View Point' by the Indian Government.

Mr. Goswami said that a lot of road-cutting work has been done and if the weather is favourable, it will be completed by September.

The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass, which was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, has not resumed.

Such a long stall has contributed to the efforts by the Indian Government in forging an alternative path for the devotees to access Mount Kailash.

