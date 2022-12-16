MoU signed to promote indigenous branded cotton

December 16, 2022 06:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Cotton Corporation of India Limited and the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) has entered into an agreement to promote the Kasturi cotton, an indigenous branded cotton, globally. The Memorandum of Undersatnding (MoU) was signed in Varanasi on Thursday at the side lines of the two-day national textile conclave. The Kasturi cotton was launched in 2020 as a brand with a logo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing reporters, Union Minister for Commerce and Textiles Piyush Goyal said the objective of the MoU is to build the image of Indian cotton at a global level. The MoU says both the organisations will encourage the trade and industry to work on the principle of self-regulation by owning complete responsibility of traceability, certification and branding of Kasturi cotton. The Ministry of Textiles will also contribute equal share of ₹15 crore along with trade and industry bodies over a period of three cotton seasons starting from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

TEXPROCIL is the apex body to promote exports of Indian Cotton textile products including raw cotton across the world and the Cotton Corporation of India Limited is a public sector organisation in the sector to facilitate cotton production and supply.

Regulating silk import

Regarding a question about the complaints about the import of low quality silk from China, he said the Centre is considering quality control on silk to regulate use of substandard quality of silk. “We are considering quality control on silk so that we can stop if there is any import of substandard quality of silk to the country,” Mr. Goyal said.

ADVERTISEMENT