MoU signed for capacity building

Punjab’s Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) and National Institute of Smart Government (NISG) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding here for capacity building on e-government services in the State.

The MoU facilitates the role NISG can play in the State’s digital transformation through sharing of infrastructure, hardware, specialised personnel and proprietary software in training of civil servants and civil executives of other organisations, in utilising computer and internet-based technologies, an official statement said.

MGSIPA, director K.B.S. Sidhu, said the signing of MoU is first of its kind initiative between MGSIPA and NISG and is sure to lead to similar joint frameworks for finding innovative solutions in a collaborative manner.

‘Major role of IT sector’

“The world today is depending on Information Technology for easier access to information and services. India’s IT industry is playing a major role not only in India but all over the world’s economic growth,” he said.