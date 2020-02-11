National

MoU signed for capacity building

more-in

The agreement will boost e-government services in Punjab

Punjab’s Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) and National Institute of Smart Government (NISG) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding here for capacity building on e-government services in the State.

The MoU facilitates the role NISG can play in the State’s digital transformation through sharing of infrastructure, hardware, specialised personnel and proprietary software in training of civil servants and civil executives of other organisations, in utilising computer and internet-based technologies, an official statement said.

MGSIPA, director K.B.S. Sidhu, said the signing of MoU is first of its kind initiative between MGSIPA and NISG and is sure to lead to similar joint frameworks for finding innovative solutions in a collaborative manner.

‘Major role of IT sector’

“The world today is depending on Information Technology for easier access to information and services. India’s IT industry is playing a major role not only in India but all over the world’s economic growth,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Punjab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 5:58:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mou-signed-for-capacity-building/article30788414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY